Iran COVID-19 update: 20,404 news cases, 515 deaths

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 3,479 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,103,537.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 515 people since Friday, bringing the death toll to 110,064

So far, 5,103,537 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,744 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

