  1. Iran
Sep 4, 2021, 2:45 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 20,404 news cases, 515 deaths

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 20,404 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 515 people have lost their lives since Friday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 3,479 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,103,537.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 515 people since Friday, bringing the death toll to 110,064

So far, 5,103,537 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,744 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

