European armies now considered terrorists under Iran's law

Speaking during an open parliament session on Sunday morning, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf marked the anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s return to Iran and the beginning of the Ten-Day Dawn (Fajr) celebrations, congratulating lawmakers and the Iranian nation on the occasion.

Ghalibaf said the victory of the Islamic Revolution ended foreign domination over Iran, stressing that Imam Khomeini restored courage to a nation that had experienced occupation, foreign-backed coups, and territorial losses under dependent governments. He said the revolution enabled Iranians to protect national unity and independence and to stand against separatism and foreign interference.

The parliament speaker emphasized that a strong, independent, and unified Iran remains the main obstacle to the long-term plans of the global arrogant system, adding that hostility toward Iran stems from the country's success in building national strength based on Iranian and Islamic culture.

Referring to the European Union’s action against the IRGC, Ghalibaf described the move as irresponsible and said it was carried out in obedience to the orders of the US president and leaders of the Israeli regime, accelerating Europe’s marginalization in the future global order.

He said the Iranian people regard the IRGC as part of themselves, crediting it with ensuring national security and standing alongside the people during natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, reconstruction efforts, and deprivation alleviation.

Ghalibaf said such pressures would only strengthen social solidarity and public support for the IRGC, adding that Europe, by targeting the most effective force against terrorism, had acted against its own interests.

He stated that the IRGC played a decisive role in defeating the Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group, eliminating a global threat, and sacrificing hundreds of martyrs in the fight against international terrorism, including Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Ghalibaf stressed that the IRGC would continue to grow stronger with the support of the Iranian nation and oppressed peoples worldwide, adding that hostility from supporters of terrorism would not diminish its strength.

"I would also like to announce here that according to Article 7 of the Retaliatory Action Law, in response to the declaration of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, the armies of European countries will be considered terrorist groups, and the consequences of this action will be borne by the European Union," Ghalibaf concluded.

