Over 4.8 million recovered from COVID-19 in Iran

Announcing that 17,564 COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country, the Iranian Health Ministry added that 2,581 of these newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Fortunately, so far, 4,819,223 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,459,796.

As the vaccination process has been accelerated in recent weeks, the daily death toll hit 379 on Tuesday.

While 6,661 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions, the death toll reaches 117,905 since the virus outbreak.

