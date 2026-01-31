Iran has deterrence without nukes: nuclear chief

"It has been emphasized so many times that nuclear weapons have no place in our military doctrine, and the Leader has also issued a fatwa on that," said the AEOI chief in a recent interview with local Iranian media.

"Strategically speaking, and given the capabilities that Iran possesses, we do not need nuclear weapons at all, and without nuclear weapons, we are capable of defending the country and have the necessary deterrence," stressed the nuclear head.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eslami also spoke of Russia's good cooperation in the construction of new power plants in Bushehr, saying that fuel for the Bushehr nuclear power plant has also been supplied to this year.

