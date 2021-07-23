Iran COVID-19 update: 21,814 news cases, 210 deaths

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 2,432 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus, COVID-19, patients in the country is standing at 3,645,654.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 210 people since Thursday, bringing the death toll to 88,273.

So far, 3,220,445 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 4,696 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 25,400,499 COVID-19 tests have been taken throughout the country.

It should be noted that more than 7.44 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit over 9.8 million.

MA/5263896