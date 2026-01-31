Reports of IRGC Navy commander assassination rejected

An informed source, speaking to Mehr News Agency, rejected the rumor of an assassination in the incident in Bandar Abbas minutes ago.

Several Telegram channels have widely circulated claims in recent hours alleging that Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, was targeted in an assassination.

Follow-up by a Tasnim News Agency reporter with informed sources also indicated that the claim is completely false. Sources stated that the rumor was produced and spread largely as part of psychological operations by anti-Iran currents.

MNA