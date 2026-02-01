Iranian nation to continue to thwart enemy's plots resolutely

In a message issued on Sunday, Admiral Tangsiri congratulated the first ten days before the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which started with the arrival of the late Imam Khomeini into the country after 15-year exile in February 1979.

"The 10-day Fajr is a reminder of the days when the great Iranian nation, with faith, will, and exemplary unity, overthrew the oppression and tyranny and lit up the dawn of freedom and independence over this land," he said.

The IRGC Navy commander also said that the enemies are waging a hybrid war against the nation through all means to separate the nation from the Islamic Establishment, while the nation will continue to foil their conspiracies like a fortress.

MNA/6736889