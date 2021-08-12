  1. Iran
Aug 12, 2021, 5:00 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 39,049 news cases, 568 deaths

TEHRAN, Aug.12 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 39,049 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 568 people have lost their lives since Wednesday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,938 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus, COVID-19, patients in the country is standing at 4,320,266.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 568 people since Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 95,215.

So far, 3,647,016 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,048 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 26,889,997 COVID-19 tests have been taken throughout the country.

