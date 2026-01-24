European Parliament sponsor of terrorism

The European Parliament has passed a resolution calling on the Council of the European Union to include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the list of terrorist groups.

In this regard, the following points should be noted.

1. Although the European Parliament’s resolution is not binding on European countries, it is considered a completely illogical and emotional move. This move shows the hostility of the European Parliament, especially its radical wing, towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.

2. This move is completely contrary to international standards and regulations because they never threaten or sanction the army and official military force of a country that is responsible for national security and the fight against terrorism. In fact, this action by the European Parliament clearly showed that they support terrorism because they have targeted the most powerful force in the region to combat terrorism.

3. Of course, if this decision and its resolution are approved by the European Council, which is unlikely, Iran will also take countermeasures. In this regard, the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) can also pass a law, declaring European military institutions as terrorist organizations and asking the military forces to deal with Europe in the same way as we deal with ISIL and Al-Qaeda. In this case, Europe's interests in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman will be forgotten, and ultimately they will be the ones who will suffer.

4. There is no doubt that the European Parliament is seeking to support destructive terrorists in Iran and the intelligent people of Iran are familiar with the Western propaganda tricks to support terrorism and will humiliate the representatives of the European Parliament with their unity and integrity and support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.