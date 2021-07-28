Iran reports 33,817 news cases of Covid-19, 303 deaths Wed.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figures for Wednesday according to which 3,694 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

The total number of people detected with coronavirus so far has increased to 3,310,163.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of 303 people in the past twenty-four hours since Monday, bringing the death toll to 89,782.

So far, 3,310,163 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 5,205 coronavirus patients are in critical conditions in ICU wards of hospitals across the country.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 11,407,738 COVID-19 people across the country have received the Covid-19 vaccine

KI