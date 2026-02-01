Iran, UNESCO to coop. in nat. resource sustainable management

Head of Iran’s watershed Management and Natural Resources Organization Reza Aflatooni and the secretary-general of National UNESCO Commission in Iran met and held talks in Tehran on Sunday.

This meeting was held with the aim of promoting scientific, educational, and institutional cooperation and in line with the empowerment and development of cultural, scientific, and technical capacities in the field of sustainable management of natural resources, water, soil, and biodiversity, especially in arid and semi-arid regions.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for establishing synergy and interaction between national organizations and international centers affiliated to UNESCO in the field of specialized training, transferring technical knowhow, developing joint research programs, and training of specialized human resources.

In addition, the key role of education and capacity building in achieving sustainable development goals, adapting to climate change, combating desertification, and promoting comprehensive watershed management were also emphasized in the meeting.

Turning to UNESCO's missions in the fields of water, climate change, environment, natural heritage, and sustainable development, Aflatooni stated that his organization is ready to design and implement international training courses, joint empowerment programs, and to set up regional scientific networks.

Also, it was decided that framework for joint educational and research cooperation would be developed in the form of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a joint action plan, he added.

