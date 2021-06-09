Iran COVID-19 update: 10,598 news cases, 157 deaths

A spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health Sima Lari said that coronavirus claimed the lives of 157 people in the country over the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 at 81,519.

She also put the total number of COVID cases in the country at 2,990,714.

Of the total of 10,598 new COVID-19 cases detected in the country, 1,557 were hospitalized, Lari added.

She went on to say that 2,590,682 patients diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered and/or have been discharged from the hospital in a way that 3,584 COVID-19 patients are experiencing critical conditions.

So far, 21,065,451 COVID-19 tests have been carried out across the country.

HJ/