MP lambastes EU’s illegal move in blacklisting IRGC

Condemning Europe’s political and illegal move against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Ebrahim Azizi stated that IRGC is one of the strongest and most effective anti-terrorism forces in the world.

He made the remarks in an interview with Mehr news agency, emphasizing that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is an official, legal institution stipulated in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran; an institution that guarantees the national security, establishes regional stability, and a barrier to real organized terrorism – ranging from ISIL and Al-Qaeda to armed proxy networks directly and indirectly supported by the West.

Not only does this action lack any legal basis, but also indicates the collapse of moral standards and decline of political rationality in the European Union's decision-making structure, Azizi underlined.

The fact is that the European Union, by blindly following the policies of the United States and the criminal Zionist regime, has gradually lost its strategic independence and international credibility and has become a subordinate and uninfluential actor in the global equations, he maintained.

The European Union must clearly know that this hostile action by the European Union will not go unanswered and will cost it dearly, the chairman noted.

MA/6734913