Aug 13, 2021, 3:00 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 39,119 news cases, 527 deaths

TEHRAN, Aug.13 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 39,119 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 568 people have lost their lives since Thursday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,707 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 4,359,386.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 527 people since Thursday, bringing the death toll to 96,742.

So far, 3,674,529 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,707 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 26,984,630 COVID-19 tests have been taken throughout the country.

