Jun 5, 2021, 3:01 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 6,442 news cases, 128 deaths

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 6,442 COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours, so that other 128 people died of COVID-19 in the country.

Spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health Sima Lari said that coronavirus claimed lives of 128 people in the country over the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 at 80,941 people.

She also put the total number of COVID cases in the country at 2,960,751.

Of total 6,442 new COVID-19 cases detected in the country, 973 of whom were hospitalized, Lari added.

She went on to say that 2,537,092 patients diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered and/or have been discharged from the hospital in a way that 3,808 COVID-19 patients are experiencing critical conditions.

So far, 20,564,209 COVID-19 tests have been carried out across the country, she said, adding, “Presently, 16 cities of the country are classified as red-coded cities while 201 and 231 cities are in orange - and yellow-coded ones.”

