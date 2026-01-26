The World Against the King

In the first days of January, when Donald Trump called himself the “king” in a meeting with members of the House of Representatives, there was no doubt that he had become a “global dictator.” It was only a few days after this so-called designation that some senior European officials began whispering the need to turn their backs on America.

The US President’s alarming statements at the Davos World Forum, in which he insulted almost every country in the world, were a sign of his particular view in supporting the creation of a unipolar global order, led by a king named Donald Trump. He declared his explicit opposition to international mechanisms based on multilateralism and, disregarding international institutions, considered force and power useful for regulating relations governing the world. Trump belittled the Canadian prime minister at Davos, writing on his personal page that if Mark Carney thinks he’s going to turn Canada into a dumping ground for Chinese goods and products to the US, he’s sorely mistaken.

Canadian Prime Minister Carney, who recently signed a major trade deal with China and is preparing to accept a 100 percent US tariff, also said in despair that the rule of law is fading away.... the powerful do whatever they can, and the weak have to suffer.

The 27 EU leaders, worried about Trump’s “blackmail” of increasing tariffs to seize Greenland, have apparently concluded that they can no longer trust Trump and must stand up to him. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, arriving at the summit in Brussels, called the new US approach “dominance” and said, “We respected and accepted American leadership. But what we need today in our politics is trust and respect among all partners here, not domination and for sure not coercion. It doesn’t work in our world.” Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen also warned that if Trump attacks the independent Danish territory of Greenland, it will be the end of NATO.

Trump's global dictatorship became more exposed with the launch of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan. He, who had been frustrated in imposing his demands through the UN Security Council due to the vetoes of Russia and China, ignored the role of this international body and proceeded to form a "Peace Council" with the participation of about 20 countries. Here too, Trump, ignoring European ideas, rejected the plan to form two states in the occupied Palestinian territories, using the slogan "peace through force" and emphasizing the complete disarmament of Hamas, and considered the management of Gaza and supervision of the reconstruction and security of this strip to be the sole responsibility of the United States. This action reinforced some speculations that a new institution would replace the United Nations. Apparently, the United States, which had previously withdrawn from the World Health Organization and UNESCO and weakened institutions supporting Palestine, including UNIFIL, is seeking to establish an institution that is completely subordinate to it in its efforts to destroy the multilateralism process.

The kidnapping of the President of Venezuela and Trump's explicit declaration of his will to access the country's oil resources, the US President's firm support for the terrorists in Iran, and his approach to peace in Ukraine, which is based on the cost-benefit principle, are other examples of violating international law and ignoring the legitimacy of governments. This approach, which violates the national sovereignty of countries and confirms the supremacy of military power over international standards, has caused global concern and readiness to mobilize against the "king".

In the meantime, it seems that most EU officials intend to take inspiration from Winston Churchill's aphorism that "do not let valuable crisis go to waste." They are determined to turn the crisis of the "American dictatorship" into an opportunity by uniting and distancing themselves from this country. An idea that is unlikely to be implemented with the current division in Europe, but if implemented, it could strengthen the multilateral front in the world.