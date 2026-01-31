  1. Politics
Iranian nation proud of IRGC: EC head

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Chairman of the Expediency Council (EC) Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani has condemned the European states for being silent towards Zionist Israeli regime's crimes in Gaza while blacklisting Iran's IRGC.

Speaking in the EC session on Saturday, Ayatollah Amoli Larijani referred to the European states' silence and indifference to the Zionist Israeli regime's genocidal campaign in Palestine's Gaza, saying that countries that defend the Israeli prime minister despite his war crimes in Gaza are in no position to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

He described the EU's move as "a dangerous and unprecedented move in international relations."

The EC chairman further referred to the recent foreign-orchestrated riots in the country, calling them a war of terrorism waged on the country by the Zionist regime and the United States. 

He further called for national unity to foil the enemy's plots.

