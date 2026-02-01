Iran denounces Israeli attacks on various areas of Lebanon

Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned the Israeli regime's heavy airstrike on various areas of Lebanon, especially residential areas in south Lebanon, and destruction of civil infrastructures and construction facilities.

He termed the Zionist regime's military aggression against Lebanon, targeting public infrastructures and people's homes ‘a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and a clear example of a war crime’, emphasizing the direct responsibility of the ceasefire guarantors for the crimes committed by the occupying regime of Israel.

In continuation of violating the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli regime once again targeted Lebanon with its airstrikes targeting various areas of the country.

Expressing condolences to the families of martyrs and voicing solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon, the spokesman called for immediate and effective action by the international community to end the Zionist regime's impunity.

Baghaei also emphasized the need for the United Nations, especially the Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities to immediately stop these aggressions and hold the occupying regime of Israel accountable for its gross violations of international law.

MA/FNA1769942325396290353