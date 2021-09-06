  1. Iran
Sep 6, 2021, 2:54 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 27,579 news cases, 583 deaths

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 27,579 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 583 people have lost their lives since Monday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 3,973 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,156,986.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 583 people since Sunday bringing the death toll to 111,257.

So far, 4,394,083 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,628 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

