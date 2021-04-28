Zarif discusses bilateral ties, region with Omani deputy PM

The top Iranian diplomat met with the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers in the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said on a visit to the Sultanate of Oman in Muscat on Wednesday as the last leg of a 3-nation tour to the neighboring countries.

In a meeting, Zarif discussed the latest developments in relations between the two countries, as well as regional issues of mutual interest, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In the meeting, the two sides emphasized the privileged relations between Iran and Oman based on the will of the leaders of the two countries. They also stressed their determination to remove obstacles and speed up the decisions taken by the high-ranking officials of the two countries.

Zarif arrived in Muscat to meet with high-ranking Omani officials on Wednesday after visits to Qatar and Iraq.

