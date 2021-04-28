Iran FM arrives in Muscat

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and Iranian ambassador to the country Ali Najafi welcomed the Iranian delegation at Muscat airport.

Zarif is scheduled to hold meetings with his Omani counterpart as well as other officials of the country.

According to Saeed Khatibzadeh, Foreign Ministry Spokesman, the minister will confer on bilateral ties and regional developments with Omani officials.

The visit comes as Zarif is on a regional tour since Sunday and has earlier paid visits to Qatar and Iraq, holding talks with a host of officials of the two neighboring states.

MAH/IRN 84311968