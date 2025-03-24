  1. Economy
Mar 24, 2025, 7:49 PM

Iran's Oil Ministry responds to media claims about oil sales

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – An official at Iran’s Oil Ministry responded to certain media claims regarding the country’s oil sales, emphasizing that Iran’s oil trade complies with all accepted standards and norms in oil transactions.

Deputy for International and Commercial Affairs at Iran’s Oil Ministry Ali-Mohammad Mousavi addressed reports attributed to Iraq’s oil minister claiming that the US had seized several Iranian oil tankers due to forged Iraqi documents. 
He categorically denied the allegations, stating that investigations showed the Iraqi oil minister’s remarks were incomplete and based on claims made by US officials.  
He stressed that the US officials’ accusations, part of their unlawful and unjust policy of making baseless allegations and pressuring the Iranian people, are entirely unfounded and lack credibility.  
The deputy oil minister reiterated that Iran’s oil sales adhere to all accepted regulations and standards in the oil trade, adding that such malicious and negative propaganda will not affect the Oil Ministry’s determination to fulfill its legal duties and responsibilities. 

