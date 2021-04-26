Iran welcoming Iraq's important role in region: Zarif

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Baghdad this morning to meet with Iraqi officials met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

Referring to the incident at 'Ibn Khatib' Hospital in Baghdad, Zarif said, "I offer my condolences to the nation and the government of Iraq and the families of the victims."

He also wished speedy recovery for the people who injured in this incident.

"We hope that the holy month of Ramadan will be a month of blessings, mercy and friendship for the people of the region," the Iranian foreign minister said.

Zarif went on to say, "We welcome the important role of Iraq in the region, and we hope to see positive developments in the region by playing this role by the Iraqi brothers."

The foreign minister is scheduled to meet with Iraqi officials and parties in Baghdad today and travel to the Iraqi Kurdistan region tomorrow to hold talks with officials.

Zarif also paid a visit to Doha yesterday, where he met with the Qatari Emir and Foreign Minister.

