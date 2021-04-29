Iran, Oman stress strengthening mutual, regional, intl. coop.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that his visit with Omani officials focused on strengthening bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

In a tweet on Thu., Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “Excellent meetings in Muscat w/ Omani friends. Fruitful talks/ w H.H. Fahad bin Mahmoud, FM @badralbusaidi, Royal Min. Numani, former FM Yousuf bin Alawi. Focus: Enhanced bilateral, regional & global coordination Discussed Yemen w/ Omanis & @abdusalamsalah Next stop: Kuwait.”

He stressed that the focus of talks was on the enhanced regional and global cooperation. “I talked about Yemen with the Omani people and "Abdul Salam Salah". The next stop is Kuwait,” Zarif added.

