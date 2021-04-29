  1. Politics
Apr 29, 2021, 7:00 PM

Iran, Oman stress strengthening mutual, regional, intl. coop.

Iran, Oman stress strengthening mutual, regional, intl. coop.

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – The two countries of Iran and Oman emphasized the need for strengthening bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that his visit with Omani officials focused on strengthening bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

In a tweet on Thu., Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “Excellent meetings in Muscat w/ Omani friends. Fruitful talks/ w H.H. Fahad bin Mahmoud, FM @badralbusaidi, Royal Min. Numani, former FM Yousuf bin Alawi. Focus: Enhanced bilateral, regional & global coordination Discussed Yemen w/ Omanis & @abdusalamsalah Next stop: Kuwait.”

He stressed that the focus of talks was on the enhanced regional and global cooperation. “I talked about Yemen with the Omani people and "Abdul Salam Salah". The next stop is Kuwait,” Zarif added.

MA/5200859

News Code 172775
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172775/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News