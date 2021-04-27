Iran welcoming Iraq’s pivotal role in region: FM Zarif

In a Twitter report on his visit to Baghdad and the meetings held, Foreign Minister Zarif wrote in these meetings, it was emphasized that our neighbors are a priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran and we welcome Iraq's pivotal role in the region.

In the second leg of his trip to the West Asian region, he visited Iraq on Monday and met with Iraqi political and religious officials and figures.

“Excellent talks in #Iraq with President @BarhamSalih, PM @MAKadhimi, Speaker Halbousi, FM @Fuad_Hussein1 & senior Sunni & Shia leaders. Emphasized that Iran's priority is its neighbors. We welcome Iraq's pivotal role in the region. More meetings in Baghdad & Erbil today,” Zarif wrote.

“I had excellent talk with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi and also Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein,” he added.

In continuation of his meetings with Iraqi political and religious personalities, Foreign Minister Zarif met and held talks with Iraqi leaders of political movements and outstanding Shia figures such as former Iraqi prime ministers.

MA/FNA14000207000203