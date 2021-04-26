Zarif underlines following up assassination case of Soleimani

In his meeting with Iraqi FM Fuad Hossein in Baghdad on Monday, Iranian FM Zarif urged Iraq for following up on the assassination case of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his comrades in international courts.

Zarif emphasized the role of Iraq in strengthening regional relations and cooperation between the countries of the region and announced the support of Iran for the country in this regard.

Referring to some recent ISIL actions in Iraq, Zarif said the fight against the terrorists requires the re-cooperation of Iran and Iraq.

Fuad Hossein, for his turn, expressed content about the ongoing JCPOA talks in Vienna and described Iraq's regional policy of bringing the countries of the region closer together.

The two sides discussed on clearing of Iraq's debt to Iran, transportation and railways, visa problems of Iranian merchants and etc., as well.

