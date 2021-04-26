  1. Politics
Apr 26, 2021, 7:29 PM

Zarif underlines following up assassination case of Soleimani

Zarif underlines following up assassination case of Soleimani

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Admiring Iraq's role in the region and expressing concern over ISIL's recent actions in the country, in his meeting with Iraqi counterpart, Iranian FM called for following up assassination case of Martyr Soleimani.

In his meeting with Iraqi FM Fuad Hossein in Baghdad on Monday, Iranian FM Zarif urged Iraq for following up on the assassination case of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his comrades in international courts.

Zarif emphasized the role of Iraq in strengthening regional relations and cooperation between the countries of the region and announced the support of Iran for the country in this regard.

Referring to some recent ISIL actions in Iraq, Zarif said the fight against the terrorists requires the re-cooperation of Iran and Iraq.

Fuad Hossein, for his turn, expressed content about the ongoing JCPOA talks in Vienna and described Iraq's regional policy of bringing the countries of the region closer together.

The two sides discussed on clearing of Iraq's debt to Iran, transportation and railways, visa problems of Iranian merchants and etc., as well.

HJ/FNA14000206000794

News Code 172633
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172633/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News