Apr 27, 2021

Senior officials of Iraqi Kurdistan recieve Zarif

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iranian FM Zarif arrived in Erbil on Tue. evening and was received by the high-ranking officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Qubad Talabani, the head of the regional presidency office Fawzi Hariri and other senior officials received Zarif.

Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Kurdistan Government, who was among the officials, announced in a statement before the arrival of Zarif, that "Iran has long-standing relations with Iraqi Kurdistan, and we warmly welcome the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif."

"Zarif is an experienced diplomat who looks at the situation objectively; undoubtedly, there are many cases and issues that will be discussed in the meetings with him in Erbil," the statement added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, who is on a two-day visit to Iraq, left Baghdad for Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Tuesday.

