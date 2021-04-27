Zairf, Hakim discussed regional, bilateral issues

According to a statement released by the office of Hakim, in the meeting, the two sides discussed the internal developments in Iraq, regional and global developments, as well as the relations between Iraq and Iran.
HJ/14000207000382
TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iranian FM Zarif and the Leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement Ammar al-Hakim discussed developments in Iraq besides regional and global developments, as well as relations between Iraq and Iran on Tuesday.
