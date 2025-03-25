Kremlin refuses to disclose details of Russia-US talks

The Kremlin on Tuesday stated that it will not disclose the details of its discussions with US officials on the Ukraine truce held in Riyadh. It said that the ‘content’ of talks with US will not be made public and added that it is ‘analysing’ results of Riyadh talks with US.

It also did not give ‘specific’ dates for next talks with the US.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said delegates had reported back to Moscow and the results “are being analysed", adding that contact with Washington would continue but there was no “specific" date on the next meeting.

“The content of these talks will definitely not be made public," Peskov said.

MNA/