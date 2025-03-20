Harmony of spring and poetry: Nowruz in Persian poems

While Nowruz marks the renewal of life and the rebirth of nature, poetry has long been a profound vessel for expressing these very themes—growth, transformation, and the passage of time.

This year, Nowruz also coincides with the sacred Night of Qadr (Laylat al-Qadr), one of the holiest nights in Islamic tradition. This overlap brings a unique atmosphere—a blend of joy and contemplation, where the jubilance of a new year meets deep spiritual reflection.

Nowruz: A celebration of renewal and tradition

Nowruz, meaning "New Day" in Persian, is an ancient festival that has been celebrated for over 3,000 years across Iran, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and parts of the Middle East. The festival begins precisely at the moment of the vernal equinox, when day and night are equal, marking the official arrival of spring.

Nowruz is not just a celebration of time—it is a deeply symbolic ritual of cleansing and renewal. These are some of the most cherished traditions:

1. Khaneh-Tekani (Spring cleaning)

Before Nowruz, families undertake khaneh-tekani, or “shaking the house.” This deep cleaning represents purification—sweeping away misfortune and negativity to make space for a fresh start. Old or broken items are discarded, and new clothes are often purchased to mark the occasion.

2. The Haft-Seen Table: Symbols of prosperity

A key part of Nowruz is setting up the Haft-Seen, a table featuring seven items that start with the Persian letter س (S), each symbolizing different aspects of life and renewal:

Sabzeh (sprouts) – Rebirth and growth

Samanu (sweet pudding) – Strength and power

Senjed (oleaster fruit) – Love and wisdom

Seer (garlic) – Health and protection

Seeb (apple) – Beauty and fertility

Somaq (sumac berries) – The sunrise and patience

Serkeh (vinegar) – Wisdom and aging

Other elements include a mirror (reflection), candles (light), painted eggs (fertility), and a bowl of water with a goldfish (life and movement).

3. Chaharshanbe Suri: The festival of fire

On the last Tuesday night before Nowruz, Iranians celebrate Chaharshanbe Suri, an ancient fire festival. People light bonfires and leap over the flames, chanting:

زردی من از تو، سرخی تو از من

“Take away my sickness, and give me your warmth and energy.”

This ritual symbolizes purification and the shedding of misfortune before the new year begins.

4. Eid visits and Eydi (New year’s gifts)

During Nowruz, families and friends visit one another in a custom called Did-o-Bazdid. Elders often give Eydi, small gifts or money, to younger family members as a blessing for the new year.

The connection between Nowruz and poetry

Throughout history, Persian poets have drawn inspiration from the arrival of spring, the beauty of nature, and the renewal that Nowruz represents. The themes of hope, rebirth, and the fleeting nature of time are woven into some of the most famous verses in Persian literature.

In a way, Nowruz itself is poetic—a rhythmic return to life, a fresh stanza in the ongoing poem of existence. It is no surprise, then, that some of Iran’s greatest poets have immortalized spring and Nowruz in their verses.

Persian poets on Nowruz and spring

Saadi (1210–1291): The poet of humanity

Saadi, in his Bustan and Golestan, frequently uses spring as a metaphor for spiritual and moral awakening. His verses capture the joy and renewal of Nowruz:

برآمد باد صبح و بوی نوروز / به کام دوستان و بخت پیروز

“The morning breeze arrives with Nowruz’s scent, / May fortune shine and bring joy’s ascent.”

Hafez (1315–1390): The master of love and mysticism

Hafez, the greatest master of Persian ghazal, intertwines the beauty of spring with themes of love and destiny. His lines reflect both celebration and contemplation:

ز کوی یار می‌آید نسیم باد نوروزی / از این باد ار مدد خواهی چراغ دل برافروزی

“From the beloved’s lane, the Nowruz breeze flows, / If you seek its aid, your heart’s lamp will glow.”

Nowruz and the Night of Qadr: A time for reflection

This year, Nowruz coincides with Laylat al-Qadr, the most sacred night in Islam, believed to be the night the Quran was revealed. It is a time for prayer, seeking forgiveness, and spiritual reflection. While Nowruz is a celebration of earthly renewal, Laylat al-Qadr emphasizes spiritual renewal, making this year’s occasion particularly profound.

The eternal cycle of renewal

Nowruz and Persian poetry remind us that, like nature, human life moves in cycles—of endings and beginnings, joy and sorrow, loss and rebirth. As Hafez beautifully puts it:

هرگز نمیرد آنکه دلش زنده شد به عشق / ثبت است بر جریده عالم دوام ما

“One who awakens their heart with love shall never die, / For our existence is forever inscribed in the book of time.”

This Nowruz, whether celebrating with loved ones, reading timeless verses, or embracing the spiritual depth of the Night of Qadr, let us all find harmony in the renewal that spring brings—both around us and within.

Report by Mohaddeseh Pakravan