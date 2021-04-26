FM Zarif meets with prominent Iraqi Sunnis, tribal chiefs

In continuation of meetings and talks of Iranian foreign minister with the political officials and officials of various political, religious and religious factions of Iraq, Zarif met and held talk with Khamis al-Khanjar Head of "Legitimate Arab" Center and a group of Sunni representatives in Iraqi Parliament as well as distinguished Iraqi Sunni personalities.

In this meeting, visiting Iranian foreign minister reminded the view of the Islamic Republic of Iran in opposing sectarianism and emphasized the need for unity and amity in Islamic society and among different tribes.

During the meeting, Zarif pointed to the position of Quds in foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized the perseverance of Iran alongside Muslims throughout the world from different perspectives in support of Palestine and al-Quds despite all pressures.

Emphasizing the need for a rational relationship between Iraqi tribes, Zarif said Iran respects the diversity of Iraqi people and religions.

Leading a delegation, Iranian FM Zarif arrived in Baghdad on Monday morning for an official two-day visit.

Earlier, Iranian FM Zarif met and held talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih in Baghdad on Mon.

MA/5198602