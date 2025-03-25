Iran expects maximum points against Uzbekistan

Team Melli needs only a point to confirm a fourth consecutive appearance at the FIFA World Cup, while a victory for Uzbekistan will see them draw level on 19 points with Iran.

Amir Ghalenoei's charges have hardly put a foot wrong in what has been a serene qualifying campaign, with Iran only dropping points in a goalless draw with Uzbekistan when the sides met in October.

The head coach, speaking after Thursday's 2-0 win against the United Arab Emirates, said he was proud of how Iran had performed since suffering a semi-final exit at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and urged them to complete the job of qualifying for next year's global showpiece with matches to spare.

Uzbekistan, however, will be equally fired up, as a victory will almost surely confirm their first-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

They will have to control their nerves at the imposing Azadi Stadium, as they showed signs of emotion getting the better of them in their 1-0 win against 10-man Kyrgyzstan on Thursday.

MNA