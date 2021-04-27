Zarif hails Iraq's support for JCPOA, lifting US sanctions

Zarif made the remarks in his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad.

Appreciating the special efforts of the Iraqi Prime Minister in pursuing cases in bilateral relations and regions related to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Zarif described the latest developments in the negotiations of Iran with the P4+1.

He also thanked Iraq for its support for the JCPOA and the lifting of oppressive and unilateral US sanctions against Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to some issues in the field of relations between companies and economic, commercial, transportation and technical engineering complexes of Iran and asked for help in resolving them.

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, for his part, emphasized that Iran is a strategic partner of Iraq and Iraq does not consider it only as a neighbor.

He also pointed to Iran's support for Iraq in the war against ISIL, adding that Iran's position would never be forgotten in history.

Leading a delegation, Iranian FM Zarif arrived in Baghdad on Monday morning for an official two-day visit.

Earlier, Zarif met and held talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

ZZ/5198612