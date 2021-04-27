Zarif leaves for Erbil to meet Kurdistan region's officials

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, who is on a two-day visit to Iraq, left Baghdad for Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Tuesday.

Before leaving Baghdad, Zarif met with a group of Iraqi university researchers.

On the sidelines of the meeting with Iraqi officials and personalities, he unveiled a book that was published in Arabic about 3 cases on Iran nuclear, Iran-US issues and multilateral diplomacy.

Earlier, Zarif met and held talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohamed al-Halbousi on Monday.

He also met with political leaders and prominent Shiite figures on Monday night, including former prime ministers.

Zarif is also scheduled to meet with Kurdish regional officials in Erbil this evening.

ZZ/IRN84310249