Iran slams continuation of Israel crimes in Gaza, Lebanon

In a telephone conversation with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fawad Hussein on Monday, Abbas Araghchi said the Israeli regime’s violations are carried out with the green light of the United States.

He called for immediate action by the international community, especially regional and Islamic countries, to stop Israel’s crimes and acts of aggression, and prevent further insecurity in the entire region.

He also touched on the serious threats posed by the US’s abuse of its bases in regional countries and their airspace for aggression against regional nations.

Araghchi said all countries in the region should take necessary measures to prevent their territory from being used by foreign military forces to make other countries insecure and take necessary measures to protect their national sovereignty.

He urged neighboring and friendly countries to be careful about seditions stoked by the US.

Referring to the illegal US sanctions against the Iranian oil industry, Araghchi stated that the claims and accusations made by US officials to exert pressure on Iran have no basis or credibility.

On his part, the Iraqi foreign minister also expressed his deep concern about the developments in the region and the serious dangers resulting from the continued aggression against Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

He also emphasized the need for consensus and cooperation among regional countries to help alleviate the suffering of the oppressed Palestinian people and prevent the peace and stability of the entire region from being jeopardized.

In a separate phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, Araghchi said what is going on in Turkey is an internal issue.

He expressed confidence that the country's authorities would be able to manage the ongoing developments in line with the interests of the Turkish nation.

In January, the Israeli regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas given the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives, including the “elimination” of the Palestinian resistance movement or the release of captives.

The 42-day stage of the truce, which was marred by repeated Israeli violations, expired on March 1, but Israel is refraining from stepping into talks for the second stage of the agreement.

Moreover, the regime has launched strikes on Gaza since Tuesday, breaking the ceasefire and prisoner-captive exchange agreement that lasted nearly two months.

The Israeli regime also agreed to a ceasefire with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah on November 27 following significant losses over nearly 14 months of conflict against Lebanon and failing to achieve any of its military and political objectives including the elimination of Hezbollah.

In addition to breaking the terms of the ceasefire agreement and keeping parts of its forces in Lebanon, since the commencement of the agreement, the regime has been carrying out near-daily assaults on Lebanon.

