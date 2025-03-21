Book on Iran’s New Year: “Nowruzestan”

This book introduces the Nowruz festival and its customs across the Nowruz region, specifically in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Iraq, and Iran.

Bahram Amirahmadian's book explores the Nowruz festival and its diverse customs across the “Nowruzestan” region – Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Iraq, and Iran.

The book presents Nowruz as a significant cultural and historical event uniting diverse cultures, incorporating scholarly articles on its history, rituals, and importance to Iranian heritage and identity, concluding with a comprehensive list of sources.

Amirahmadian, an Iranian researcher, cultural producer, and University of Tehran professor specializing in Russian, Central Asian, and Caucasian Studies, is known for promoting Iranian culture.

His work consistently emphasizes the importance of cultural heritage in Iran and the Persian-speaking countries, fostering unity through education.

“Nowruzestan” showcases Nowruz as a living embodiment of interconnectedness, structured to provide both accessibility and academic rigor by first offering an overview of the festival and its regional variations, then delving into scholarly analyses.

The book's multi-faceted approach, incorporating diverse perspectives on Nowruz's historical, ritualistic, and identity-based significance, highlights its regional nature and collective contribution.

Amirahmadian's goal is the preservation and promotion of Iranian and Persian-speaking cultural heritage, leveraging his position and partnerships to bridge cultural gaps and foster a sense of unity by underscoring the shared cultural fabric of the region.

His work emphasizes the importance of cultural understanding in building stronger relationships and promoting a more harmonious global community.

Nowruz, meaning "new day," is a universal celebration of new beginnings, prosperity, and hope for the future, leaving the past behind. While comparable to Christmas in its festive spirit, Nowruz encompasses family gatherings, street performances, fire festivities, and Persian cuisine.

This millennia-old tradition is primarily observed in Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, the Kurdish regions of Iraq, and countries with significant Parsi diasporas, including India. Numerous U.S. communities also celebrate it. More broadly, Nowruz extends from the Balkans to the Black Sea Basin and from Central Asia to the Middle East.

In 2010, at the request of nations including Iran, Afghanistan, Albania, India, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan, the UN formally recognized March 21 as International Nowruz Day.

The UN states that Nowruz promotes values of peace and solidarity…contributing to cultural diversity and friendship. Consequently, families thoroughly clean their homes and purchase new clothes.

Traditionally, Iranians decorate a Nowruz table, the "Haft-Seen," with symbolic items starting with the Farsi letter "S."

These colorful components, such as herbs, dried nuts and fruits, wheat grass, and vinegar, represent hopes for health, wealth, and abundance.

The Holy Quran or poetry books are often placed on the table for education and enlightenment, and a goldfish symbolizes good luck.

Reporting by Tohid Mahmoudpour