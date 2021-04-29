  1. Politics
Oman briefed on latest developments in Iran’s nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – In his meeting with General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani Minister of Royal Office of Sultan of Oman on Thu., Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif briefed him on latest developments of Iran's talks with P4+ 1 group.

In continuation of meeting and talks with Omani officials in Muscat on Thursday, Zarif exchanged view with General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani Minister of Royal Office of Sultan of Oman on Thu.

During the meeting, Zarif expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation of the two countries of Iran and Oman in various political, economic and regional fields.

Al Numani Minister of Royal Office of Sultan of Oman, for his part, welcomed exchange of trips between senior officials of the two countries in order to be aware of the latest views of the other side, relations between the two countries in various fields with the importance of evaluating and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Issues related to some Iranian prisoners in Oman, economic, trade and financial issues between the two countries as well as regional issues, especially the developments in Yemen were of the other topics discussed between the two sides.

