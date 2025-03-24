  1. Culture
Turkey’s Erdogan congratulates Nowruz to Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated the Persian New Year (Nowruz) to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a congratulatory message, Erdogan felicitated Nowruz to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the people of the country.

 “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you (Pezeshkian) and friendly nation of Iran," he noted. 

“Nowruz, an ancient tradition that has survived for centuries, once again reminds us this year of the importance of reconciliation, brotherhood, and solidarity,” Erdogan emphasized.

On this auspicious occasion, “I sincerely hope that deep-rooted friendship and brotherly bonds between Iran and Turkey will be further strengthened,” he continued.

He wished good health and happiness, and a future full of reconciliation, pride, and prosperity for the Iranian nation.

