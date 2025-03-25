Israel strikes Syria bases again despite EU warning

“A short while ago, the IDF struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4,” the Israeli military said, referring to bases in Palmyra and another 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of the city.

“The IDF will continue to act in order to remove any threat posed to the citizens of the State of Israel,” it added.

Israel said Friday it struck the same bases after a war monitor first reported the raids.

On Monday during a visit to Occupied Al-Quds, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned that Israeli strikes on Syria and Lebanon were threatening to worsen the situation.

“Military actions must be proportionate, and Israeli strikes into Syria and Lebanon risk further escalation,” Kallas said at a joint news conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

“We feel that these things are unnecessary because Syria is right now not attacking Israel and that feeds more radicalization that is also against Israel,” Kallas told journalists.

In Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on military sites since Islamist-led rebels overthrew Bashar Assad in December.

Israel says it wants to prevent weapons from falling into the hands of new authorities it considers militants.

And despite a ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Lebanon — with both sides repeatedly accusing the other of violating the truce.

MNA/