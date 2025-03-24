China proposal on Iran nuclear issue become official UN doc.

The Chinese delegation to the Conference on Disarmament at Geneva had requested the publication of the proposals for resolving Iran’s nuclear issue as an official document of the UN body.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi had unveiled the points while attending a trilateral meeting between China, Russia and Iran in Beijing on March 14, 2025.

The proposals, which were published in the form of Document No. 2448/CD of the Conference on Disarmament on March 21, 2025 are as follows:

First, stay committed to peaceful settlement of disputes through political and diplomatic means, and oppose the use of force and illegal sanctions. All parties should uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, work actively to create conditions for the resumption of dialogue and negotiation, and refrain from actions that might escalate the situation.

Second, stay committed to balancing rights and responsibilities, and take a holistic approach to the goals of nuclear nonproliferation and peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Iran should continue honoring its commitment to not developing nuclear weapons, and all other parties should fully respect Iran’s right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy as a State Party to the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Third, stay committed to the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the basis for new consensus. China hopes that all parties will work toward the same direction and resume dialogue and negotiation as early as possible. The United States should demonstrate political sincerity and return to talks at an early date.

Fourth, stay committed to promoting cooperation through dialogue, and oppose pressing for intervention by the UN Security Council (UNSC). Under the current situation, hasty intervention by the UNSC will not help build confidence or bridge differences among the relevant parties. Initiating the snapback mechanism would undo years of diplomatic efforts, and must be handled with caution.

Fifth, stay committed to a step-by-step and reciprocal approach, and seek consensus through consultation. History has proven that acting from a position of strength would not lead to the key to resolving difficult issues. Upholding the principle of mutual respect is the only viable path to finding the greatest common ground that accommodates the legitimate concerns of all parties and reaching a solution that meets the expectation of the international community.

As a permanent member of the UNSC and a party to the JCPOA, China said while unveiling the proposals that it will stay in communication and coordination with all relevant parties, actively promote talks for peace, and play a constructive role in realizing early resumption of talks.

Beijing has repeatedly called dialogue and negotiations the only path forward, saying sanctions, pressure, and threats of force are not viable solutions.

MNA/IRN