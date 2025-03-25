Yemen missiles hit Israeli airport, US aircraft carrier

Army spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday night the Yemeni missile force targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Yaffa region with two ballistic missiles, including Zulfiqar and hypersonic Palestine 2 types.

He added that the attacks were in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Saree noted that Yemen’s armed forces also targeted the US aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman along with a number of its accompanying warships, in the Red Sea with several ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones.

Saree said the attack on American warships was the second of its kind in the past 24 hours.

He said the operation was carried out in response to the American aggression against Yemen.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces call upon all the free people of our nation to fulfill their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty toward the oppressed Palestinian people and affirm that, with Allah’s help, they will continue to block ‘Israeli’ maritime navigation and target the depths of the occupying entity until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted,” he said.

Saree also stressed that anti-Israel operations will continue until the regime’s aggression stops and the siege of Gaza is lifted.

According to Yemeni media, on Monday, American warplanes conducted two strikes targeting Al-Rasool Al-Azam Oncology Hospital in Sa’ada province.

The SABA news agency reported quoting a Yemeni security source that the latest US attack came less than a week after it was previously hit by thirteen airstrikes in a blatant violation of all international and humanitarian laws.

Yemen’s Cancer Control Fund strongly condemned that attack as a grave and brutal crime that reflected the moral and humanitarian degradation of its perpetrators.

It added that the attack on the hospital constitutes a war crime under international law.

Holding the US responsible for this crime, the fund called on the UN, the World Health Organization, and the Red Cross to take urgent action to stop the systematic targeting of Yemen’s medical facilities.

On Wednesday, the US military's Central Command confirmed “continuous operations” against Yemen.

On March 15, the United States announced a wave of airstrikes that left 53 Yemenis killed.

The deadly strikes, the first since US President Donald Trump resumed office, came after Yemeni forces pledged to renew operations against Israeli shipping in solidarity with the Palestinian suffering from Israeli attacks.

In a further escalation, the United States recently announced plans to deploy a second aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, to the region.

MNA/