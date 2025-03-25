PMO will facilitate investment , maritime development

Saeed Rasouli, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Acting Head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), emphasized the organization’s strategic policies for capacity expansion, increased investment, and facilitation of economic activities during his recent visit to northern ports in the early days of the new year (Iranian calendar starting March 21st)

These initiatives aim to bring about a transformation in maritime transport through procedural reforms and synergy among executive bodies. In his New Year’s message, Rasouli also underscored the pivotal role of maritime-oriented development and large-scale investments in achieving economic objectives.

Amirabad Port: Expanding Capacity and Enhancing Transit

During his visit to Amirabad Port, Rasouli announced that the port capacity capacity would be increased from 7.5 million tons to 10 million tons. Highlighting the port’s rail infrastructure, he underscored its critical role in boosting goods transit.

He further stressed that in the year of "Investment for Production," the investment process in the country’s ports would be streamlined. This approach aligns with the three key strategic pillars outlined in his New Year’s message: "Maritime Economy," "Transit," and "Logistics Management."

Regional Meetings to Foster Cooperation

Rasouli pointed to the of economic cooperation organization (ECO) meetings among Caspian Sea littoral states and revealed plans for future bilateral and multilateral meetings to expand port activities.

He emphasized the need to accelerate project implementation and reduce investment barriers by supporting private-sector investors.

Supporting the Private Sector in Fereydunkenar Port

During his visit to Fereydunkenar Port, Rasouli reiterated that strong support for investors rests a core policy of the PMO.

Referring to the port’s potential in fuel storage, grain handling, and mechanized equipment, he highlighted the necessity of holding specialized meetings with investors to eliminate obstacles and optimize existing facilities.

Rasouli also stated that supporting investment and eliminating excessive bureaucracy are among the PMO’s top priorities. He also announced plans to revise contracts and economic models to align with the country’s evolving economic landscape.

Nowshahr Port: High Capacity for Cargo Handling

Visiting Nowshahr Port in the early days of Spring 2025, Rasouli reaffirmed the need for maritime-oriented development and enhancing export and import capabilities.

According to Rasouli, the port has demonstrated positive performance in cargo handling over the past two years and will further increase its capacity through necessary infrastructure enhancements.

He described the revision of investment regulations and procedures as a fundamental step toward revitalizing the port and insisted that barriers to investment should be swiftly removed.

Facilitation: The Key to Port Development

Summarizing the PMO’s new policies, Rasouli prioritized support for the private sector and emphasized that the PMO must eliminate investment obstacles to pave the way for industrial growth and national economic development.

Concluding his remarks, Rasouli stated that transport and logistics are the driving forces of the country’s economy. He expressed hope that the new year would witness real facilitation in port activities and greater private sector participation.