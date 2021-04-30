Positive signs seen in Vienna talks, regional coop.: Zarif

With announcing the end of his visit to the Persian Gulf countries, Zarif reiterated that glimmers of hope and positive signs are seen in Vienna talks and regional talks.

In a tweet on Thu., Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “As DFM @araghchi ably leads Vienna talks on resuscitating JCPOA, I wind up my tour of the Persian Gulf in #Kuwait, meeting PM H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid and FM Dr. Sheikh Ahmad Nasser."

"Focus: #HOPE for our region Indications of positive signs on horizon in both track,” he added.

While concentrating on Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), Zarif emphasized that positive signs are seen in both directions (Vienna talks and regional cooperation).

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah on Thursday to discuss mutual ties and regional cooperation.

