Zarif holds meeting with Iraqi parl. speaker

In the meeting, Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's view is to enhance integration among the countries in the region and welcomed the constructive role of Iraq in that regard (promoting peace in the region.)

Zarif pointed to the Iraqi Parliament's legislation to expel foreign troops as a symbol of respecting Iraq's sovereignty and added "the Americans martyred Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Iraqi soil."

The Iranian Foreign Minister also pointed to the upcoming elections in Iran and Iraq as a symbol of democracy in both countries and wished Iraq success in holding peaceful elections.

The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohamed al-Halbousialso, for his part, stressed the role of the Iraqi government and parliament in creating peace and security in the region and supported the expansion of trade relations between Iran and Iraq.

