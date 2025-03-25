Iran comments on recent protests in Turkey

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the ongoing developments in Turkey are an internal issue which will be properly managed by the authorities in that country.

Araqchi made the remark in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Monday night, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The two diplomats held their talks as Turkey has been gripped by days of unrest and protests over the imprisonment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on corruption charges.

Iran’s top diplomat emphasized the Islamic Republic’s principled position, saying that the events taking place in Turkey are an internal issue.

“We are assured that Turkey’s authorities will properly manage these developments based on the interests of the Turkish nation,” said Araqchi.

The two ministers also discussed developments in West Asia where tensions are flaring up again amid renewed Israeli strikes on Gaza and Lebanon in violation of ceasefire deals in both regions, the regime’s attacks on Syria, as well as the United States’ air aggression on Yemen.

Araqchi slammed the Israeli regime’s aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, and urged immediate action by the international community, especially Islamic countries, to stop “the occupying regime’s crimes.”

He also condemned U.S. airstrikes on Yemen, and stressed the importance of cooperation by regional countries to prevent further aggression against Islamic countries, and the deterioration of insecurity and instability in the region.

The Turkish foreign minister referred to a meeting of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, which he attended in Egypt’s capital on Sunday and expressed “deep concern” over the breakdown of the ceasefire in Gaza.

Fidan said that Islamic countries should step up efforts to address Palestine’s issue and the situation its people face.

He announced Turkey’s readiness to help find diplomatic solutions for regional and international issues.

At the beginning of their conversation, Fidan congratulated Araqchi on the Persian New Year, best known as Nowruz.

MNA/