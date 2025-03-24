  1. World
Settlers killed, injured in martyrdom-seeking op. in Haifa

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – Shooting in the south of occupied Haifa resulted in the death of a settler and the wounding of several others, according to local media in the occupied Palestinian territories.

A male settler has been shot dead in a terror attack near the northern town of Yokne’am, the Magen David Adom ambulance said, according to Times of Israel.

Another settler has been injured in the attack, the Times report added.

The martyrdom-seeker was martyred at the scene.

The Zionist regime's police said that the attacker initially rammed his vehicle into several settlers waiting at a bus stop at Tishbi Junction, then exited his car and opened fire on the them, injuring several of them.

