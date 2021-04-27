FM Zarif meets with Iraq's natl. security adviser al-Araji

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs held a meeting with Iraq's National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji on Tuesday morning on the second day of his visit to neighboring Iraq.

In this meeting, the top Iranian diplomat attached great importance to the deep relations between the two countries in various bilateral and said those bilateral ties are in the interest of stability and security in the region.

Al-Araji, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the results of Zarif's talks with his country's officials and stressed the need to continue the exchanges of meetings between the two countries' officials.

The threat of terrorism in the region and the need for regional cooperation to counter it, the implementation of the Iraqi parliament's resolution on the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq and the emphasis on the Islamic Republic of Iran's continued support for Iraq were among other issues discussed in the meeting by Zarif and al-Araji.

