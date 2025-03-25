Over 1.6 Million marine trips recorded along Iran’s coasts

Allah Morad Afifi Poor, Director-General of Maritime Affairs at PMO, stated that 231,000 vehicles were transported by sea to Qeshm and Kish islands during this period. He also noted that 59,000 passenger and recreational vessels operated without issues, with services continuing along the coastline.

However, Afifi Poor highlighted that adverse weather conditions had led to temporary suspensions of marine travel. Forecasts indicate that severe weather will persist until Wednesday, necessitating restrictions on maritime traffic.

He urged passengers to adhere to safety protocols and avoid using unauthorized vessels amid these conditions.

"The severe weather has affected western coastal regions and will continue to impact other areas. People must follow the authorities' guidance for their safety," Afifi Poor emphasized.

Iran is set to accelerate its maritime trade and economic growth in 1404 (2025-2026) with a strategic focus on strengthening the maritime economy, expanding transit, and improving logistics management.

Saeed Rasouli, Deputy Minister of Transport and Acting Head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), reaffirmed these priorities in his Nowruz message, announcing that 154 trillion rials have been allocated to commercial port investments. The PMO has introduced key initiatives, including port tariff reforms, increased investment, and operational enhancements to boost competitiveness.

Emphasizing modernization, Rasouli highlighted the development of smart ports and digital integration as critical steps toward efficiency. He also underscored the importance of coordination among maritime, rail, and road transport sectors to enhance trade corridors.

Expressing optimism, Rasouli stated that 1404 will mark a transformative year for Iran’s maritime industry, driving economic prosperity and technological progress.

