Journalists among 65 killed in wave of Israel attacks on Gaza

Two Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli air strikes, including Hossam Shabat, a reporter with Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military issued new forced evacuation orders in northern Gaza. UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, says at least 124,000 Palestinians have been internally displaced in Gaza in recent days.

The Israeli army confirmed it attacked a Red Cross building in Rafah, saying that the building’s affiliation was unknown at the time of the shooting.

The UN announced that it would reduce the number of international staff in Gaza after staff were killed in recent strikes.

Senior Trump administration officials accidentally added a reporter to a text chain in which they shared plans to strike Yemen – an unprecedented security breach.

A Palestinian co-director of No Other Land was attacked by settlers and arrested by the Israeli army in the Susya area of Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank.

A 17-year-old Palestinian child has died while in Israeli custody – the first Palestinian minor to die in an Israeli prison.

