Zarif meets with patriarch of Chaldean Catholic Church

In continuation of Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif's meetings with Iraqi political and religious figures, he held a meeting with the Patriarch of Chaldean Catholic Church Louis Raphaël I Sako on Tuesday morning on the second day of his visit to Iraq.

In the meeting, Zarif emphasized the importance of Iran-Iraq neighborly relations, and pointed to the shared values between Islam and Christianity, as well as the status of the Christian community in the two countries, and said that Iran-Iraq relations go beyond normal political relations.

He added, "Iran and Iraq enjoy various historical, cultural, and religious ties."

During the meeting, Patriarch Louis Sako recalled the coexistence between Iraqi citizens from different religions and ethnic backgrounds and considered the relations between Iran and Iraq necessary for peace and security in the region.

The Iraqi patriarch expressed hope that the Islamic Republic of Iran would succeed in its talks in Vienna on lifting of sanctions against the Iranian people.

